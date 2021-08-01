Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Grows By 88.5%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAXY opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

