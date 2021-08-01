Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Expands By 29.7%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SNSR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.