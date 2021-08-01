Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 66.7%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGRN opened at $55.76 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

