Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Decreases By 25.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,876. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,059,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 183.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 200,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

