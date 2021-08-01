Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Rises By 80.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the June 30th total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.