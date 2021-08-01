Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rises By 70.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

