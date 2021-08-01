Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Expands By 49.5%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJWL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 19,822,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

