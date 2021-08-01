Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Decreases By 25.5%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

