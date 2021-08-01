Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rises By 61.8%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $101.74. 114,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $103.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

