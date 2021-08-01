Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Decreases By 42.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCA. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,439. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

