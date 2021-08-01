Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 39.4%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPOF remained flat at $$22.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

