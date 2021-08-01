Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expands By 34.5%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.