Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expands By 34.5%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 780,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE ORCC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
