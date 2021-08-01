Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Rises By 40.0%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PainReform stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. PainReform has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PainReform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

