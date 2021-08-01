Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expands By 41.1%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

SEIC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 654,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

