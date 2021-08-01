Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Expands By 77.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

