Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Grows By 60.2%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 238,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.