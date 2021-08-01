Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declines By 34.1%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 245.70%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.
Several research firms have issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.