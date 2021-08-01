Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Declines By 23.1%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,346,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 4,353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 904.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELDF shares. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.