Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Declines By 36.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,195,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,916. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

