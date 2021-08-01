Short Interest in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Grows By 58.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VMAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMAC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 72.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 420,239 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

