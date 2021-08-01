Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 516,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

