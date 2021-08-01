Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $64.30

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $68.00. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 6,764 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

