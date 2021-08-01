Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $48.50. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 8,273 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,244,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

