Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.62.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.