Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,971.08 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $84,971.08 and $235.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,945,635 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

