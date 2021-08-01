Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

