Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles."

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKY. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $57.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

