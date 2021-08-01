Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $245.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.