Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,227,300 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 2,173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. Skyworth Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

