SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €19.20 ($22.59) and last traded at €18.90 ($22.24). 99,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.20 ($21.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.42 million and a PE ratio of -13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 743.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

