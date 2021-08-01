Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,582.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

