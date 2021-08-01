Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

DB stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,818 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

