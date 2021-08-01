Societe Generale Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

