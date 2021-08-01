Societe Generale Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.