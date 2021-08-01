SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SoftBank stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 55,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

