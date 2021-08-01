SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 30th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.91.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

