Solvay’s (SOLVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of SOLVY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.