Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

