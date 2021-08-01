Sora Validator Token (VAL) One Day Volume Tops $339,381.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $304,700.79 and $339,381.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.35 or 1.00067516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009564 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,422 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

