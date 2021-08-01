Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 103 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $362.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,316 shares of company stock valued at $80,433,286. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

