Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,444 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

