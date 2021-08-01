Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $114.12 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

