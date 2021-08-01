Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $669,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

NYSE PG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.