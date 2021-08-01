Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

