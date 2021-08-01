Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 6,377 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8,390.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.