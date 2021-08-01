Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1,571.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

FSK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

