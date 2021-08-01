Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Source Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOR stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

