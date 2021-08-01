SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

