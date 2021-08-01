SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

