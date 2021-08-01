SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the period.

SLYG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. 39,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

