SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 688.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,816,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.86. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

